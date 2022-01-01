Go
Pine Country Restaurant

We're open for online orders, carryout & delivery! Stay safe, support local & still get your favorites! Thank you for your business! We love you all!!

107 N Grand Canyon Blvd • $$

Avg 3.5 (1078 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
This favorite with fresh romaine lettuce, tasty Grilled Chicken, shredded Parmesan cheese, delicious Caesar dressing & grilled garlic toast.
Country Fried Steak Dinner$14.79
Southern-style, deep-fried, with a flavor you remember, smothered in peppered country white gravy. Served with vegetable of the day. Plus your choice of soup or salad and one side item.
Coffee$2.99
Chicken Strips Dinner$15.29
Three hand-breaded, deep-fried white meat chicken strips, with your choice of Ranch, BBQ, or Honey Mustard for dipping. Served with vegetable of the day. Plus your choice of soup or salad and one side item.
Country Breakfast$10.99
Three eggs cooked your way, plus a breakfast side item, plus bacon & sausage, plus a freshly baked biscuit with peppered country white gravy-It all adds up to delicious eating!
Homemade Cinnamon Roll$5.59
Fresh, hot & homemade - This is the ultimate breakfast appetizer! Made with walnuts & topped with cream cheese frosting.
Bacon Buffalo Sandwich$13.29
Savory bacon plus a tender, breaded chicken breast, smothered in a hot 'n' spicy buffalo sauce with melting Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough. Plus your choice of side item.
Cheeseburger$12.29
A tasty, juicy, seasoned & char-grilled beef patty with your choice of American or Swiss or Cheddar cheese on a white or wheat bun. Served with a choice of side.
Breakfast Burrito$10.59
Scrambled eggs with a choice of bacon or sausage & cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a breakfast side item.
Pine Country Club$12.99
Lean, thinly-sliced turkey breast, savory ham, awesome crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayonnaise on a soft roll. Plus a choice of side item.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

107 N Grand Canyon Blvd

Williams AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
