Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd

Popular Items

Scallion Pancake$6.00
Simple and comforting, made with scallions, salt, oil, and black pepper. Vegan. (Dipping sauce not included)
Dan Dan Noodles$9.00
Sesame-peanut sauce, chili oil, cucumbers, and crushed peanuts. Served with thin wheat-based noodles. Vegan.
Beef Roll$8.00
Braised five spice beef shank, cucumber, cilantro, scallions, hoisin.
Shrimp Wontons$8.00
Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro.
Location

1521 Griffith Park Blvd

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
