Go
Consumer pic

Pine Drive Bar & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

27339 250th Street

Holcombe, WI 54745

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

27339 250th Street, Holcombe WI 54745

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Teds

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paradise Shores 4

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rose's Bay Resort

No reviews yet

We are a small restaurant that offers big flavors and unique items. Our pizzas are homemade and our burger is a custom craft blend that is cooked fresh!

The Pickled Gill Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Family restaurant with a bar

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Pine Drive Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston