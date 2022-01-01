Go
Toast

Pine Hill Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1323 Erial Road • $

Avg 4.4 (162 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers (4) and Fries$9.50
(4 Fingers and French Fries)
French Fries$5.00
Fried Pickles$6.50
Wings (20)$26.00
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$6.50
Cheesesteak$9.00
Onion Rings$6.50
Boneless Wings$10.00
Bucket (40)$50.00
Wings (10)$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1323 Erial Road

Pine Hill NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harper's Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Don Tequila Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Don Tequila is a family restaurant specializing in Latin American Cuisine from the Caribbean to Mexico and has an amazing sports bar for all your sports and adult entertainment needs!

Shasha's Creole Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our Mission is to provide our patrons a different type of experience. We are bringing you to the Caribbean by providing genuine tastes of its first republic. We will treat every guest with great service, delicious foods and a lasting impression that will make you feel at home right here in your own neighborhood, just as if you were in the Caribbean.

Carollo's Family Restaurant & Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston