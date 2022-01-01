Pine Point Grill
Every Season is our Season !! Quaint atmosphere with a cozy dining room, fun bar area with high top tables and outdoor seating when weather permits.
Our menu offers chef inspired selections from the land, sea, and garden along with artisan style pizzas. From the bar we're offering a great lineup of Maine draft beers and specialty drinks.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
240 Pine Point Rd. • $$
Location
240 Pine Point Rd.
Scarborough ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
