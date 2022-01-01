Pine Point Grill

Go
Every Season is our Season !! Quaint atmosphere with a cozy dining room, fun bar area with high top tables and outdoor seating when weather permits.
Our menu offers chef inspired selections from the land, sea, and garden along with artisan style pizzas. From the bar we're offering a great lineup of Maine draft beers and specialty drinks.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

240 Pine Point Rd. • $$

Popular Items

BRUSSEL SPROUTS$10.00
truffle dressing, shaved parmesan, fine herbs
PINE POINT PEPPERONI$15.00
house tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, traditional pepperoni
BYO TOMATO SAUCE$13.00
Build your own starts with house crust, red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your selection of toppings
MARGHERITA$15.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil
CHEDDAR BURGER$16.00
All American angus burger, local cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, brown gravy, truffle aioli, toasted roll, fries.
LINGUINE & MEATBALLS$19.00
Housemade meatballs( beef, pork, veal), marinara, garlic ricotta, shaved pecorino, and linguine.
CAESAR SALAD$10.00
romaine hearts, white anchovy, classic dressing, parmesan, house croutons
CHEESE$13.00
house red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
MEATBALLS$12.00
baked with house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & parmesan cheese
ROASTED GARLIC RICOTTA & SAUSAGE$17.00
mozzarella, green onion, caramelized onions, house sausage, & pesto
240 Pine Point Rd.

Scarborough ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
