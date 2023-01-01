Pine Ridge Villas of Shelby - 4200 Utica Road
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4200 Utica Road, Shelby Township MI 48317
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan
No Reviews
44899 Mound Road Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View restaurant
Zo's Good Burger - Sterling Heights
No Reviews
42986 Mound Road Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View restaurant