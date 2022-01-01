Go
Pine Valley Market

Cafe ~ Catering ~ Prepared Foods ~ Butcher ~ Wine ~ Gourmet Store

3520 South College Road • $$

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie$13.00
Ground Beef with peas, carrots, onion, green peppers, topped with mashed potatoes
Turkey Apple & Brie$10.75
Turkey breast, brie, granny smith apples, red onion, and raspberry mayo on an Italian hoagie.
Soft TACOS$10.00
Two flour tortillas with your choice of chicken or beef topped with shredded lettuce, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, coriander lime sour cream. Served with a side of chips and salsa
Blackened Chicken Pita$11.75
Blackened chicken breast, shredded lettuce, hummus, tomato, and red onion tucked in a pita.
Taco SALAD$12.00
Crispy taco shell filled with your choice of chicken or beef, with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar-jack cheese, salsa and coriander lime sour cream.
Twice Baked Potato - Bacon Horseradish$4.25
Bacon, horseradish and cheese
Deli Cobb Salad$11.75
House greens, tomato, cucumber, bacon, hardboiled egg, blue cheese, avocado, and grilled chicken.
Valley Club$11.25
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of bread.
Chili$12.00
Gluten Free
Cheesesteak$12.00
American cheese, mushrooms, onions, and peppers on a Italian hoagie with your choice of steak or chicken.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3520 South College Road

Wilmington NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
