PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

Come in and enjoy!

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken With Cashew$17.00
Crispy Chicken, onions, Cashew nuts, scallions, rainbow pepper in a tamarind sweet chili paste sauce.
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Japanese Dumpling
Avocado Fresh Roll$7.00
Avocado, Organic spring mixed, carrots wrapped with rice paper come with Tamarind peanut sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Jasmine rice, yellow curry powder, egg, pineapple, peas,carrots, tomatoes, onions, cashew nuts.
Drunken Noodle$13.00
(Pad Kee Mao) Wide rice noodles, string beans, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, basil, red peppers, chili, in a spicy garlic sauce
Pad See Eaw$13.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli in a sweet Thai soy sauce.
Red Pineapple$14.00
Traditional style Red curry, Pineapples with bamboo shoot, basil, green chili, bell peppers.
Pad Thai$13.00
Thailand’s traditional noodle dish.Thin rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions. (Can not make Vegan)
Spring Rolls$5.00
Fried veggie rolls with sweet and sour sauce.
Panang$14.00
Panang curry, basil, bell pepper, kaffr lime leaves.
Location

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Starr Hill Downtown

Starr Hill Downtown taproom located inside The Dairy Market

Kardinal Hall

Modern, Alpine-inspired Beer Hall and Garden with craft beer, cider and wine from around the world on 28 taps, and an additional 35 cans and bottles. Our bar also boasts creative, delicious cocktails and a curated wine list featuring European, natural and local selections . In our kitchen, we focus on sourcing the best local, seasonal, organic, natural ingredients and products. This all is done in an effort to support our local community and offer the freshest, healthiest and best tasting food to our guests. Prost!

Sticks Kebob Shop- Preston

In 2001, Sticks began with a simple mission of bringing good
food to good people. A kebob shop at heart, our seasons are ruled by the
grill for year round summer flavor that brings the outdoors in. Our
flame-grilled meats, fresh veggies, and signature sides are handmade
each day from scratch—our promise to you.

Angelic's Kitchen Soul Food Eatery

A Soul-Food Eatery.

