Pineapple's
Come in and enjoy!
1434 Pineapple Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1434 Pineapple Ave
Melbourne FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill
Located on the Eau Gallie River, come by boat or by car to enjoy the fresh Florida-Caribbean menu here at Frigate’s Waterfront Bar & Grill in Melbourne.
Foxtail Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
The Last Coffee You Will Ever Need!
The Grill at 1450
Come in and enjoy!