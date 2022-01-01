Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Pinetop

Pinetop restaurants
Pinetop restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

El Rancho Restaurant image

 

El Rancho Restaurant

1523 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
Takeout
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.99
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
More about El Rancho Restaurant
Aliberto's Mexican Food - Pinetop image

 

Aliberto's Mexican Food - Pinetop

544 E White Mtn Blvd, Pinetop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
More about Aliberto's Mexican Food - Pinetop

