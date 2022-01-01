Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada tacos in
Pinetop
/
Pinetop
/
Carne Asada Tacos
Pinetop restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
El Rancho Restaurant
1523 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop
Avg 4
(149 reviews)
CARNE ASADA TACO
$4.99
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese & tomatoes.
More about El Rancho Restaurant
Aliberto's Mexican Food - Pinetop
544 E White Mtn Blvd, Pinetop
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Taco
$4.00
More about Aliberto's Mexican Food - Pinetop
