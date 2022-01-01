Pineville restaurants you'll love

Pineville restaurants
Pineville's top cuisines

Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Must-try Pineville restaurants

Margaux’s Pizza and Wine image

 

Margaux’s Pizza and Wine

316 Main Street, Pineville

Popular items
Margaux's Southern Heat$15.00
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, house blend of cheeses, red onions, jalapenos, served with a side of ranch
The Mushroom$14.00
Wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, white truffle oil, topped with rocket salad, no tomato sauce
The Sicilian$14.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, red onions
Pintville Craft Beer image

 

Pintville Craft Beer

329 Main St, Pineville

Popular items
Shifter - New Anthem$16.99
Best Budz - Fonta Flora$17.99
You Humans and Your Ice Cream - Flying Machine$7.50
Main pic

 

Lula Bánh Mì & Bakery

10400 Centrum Pkwy Ste A, Pineville

