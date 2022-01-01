Pineville restaurants you'll love
Pineville's top cuisines
Must-try Pineville restaurants
More about Margaux’s Pizza and Wine
Margaux’s Pizza and Wine
316 Main Street, Pineville
|Popular items
|Margaux's Southern Heat
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, house blend of cheeses, red onions, jalapenos, served with a side of ranch
|The Mushroom
|$14.00
Wild mushrooms, roasted garlic, white truffle oil, topped with rocket salad, no tomato sauce
|The Sicilian
|$14.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, red onions
More about Pintville Craft Beer
Pintville Craft Beer
329 Main St, Pineville
|Popular items
|Shifter - New Anthem
|$16.99
|Best Budz - Fonta Flora
|$17.99
|You Humans and Your Ice Cream - Flying Machine
|$7.50
More about Lula Bánh Mì & Bakery
Lula Bánh Mì & Bakery
10400 Centrum Pkwy Ste A, Pineville