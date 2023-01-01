Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Pineville

Go
Pineville restaurants
Toast

Pineville restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Lula Bánh Mì + Bakery

10400 Centrum Pkwy Ste A, Pineville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#10 Fried Rice & Chicken Wings$10.00
Fried rice, lightly battered chicken wings
More about Lula Bánh Mì + Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Joy's Biryani N Kababs

212 N Polk St #101, Pineville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Schezuan Fried Rice$13.99
More about Joy's Biryani N Kababs

Browse other tasty dishes in Pineville

Curry

Cake

Curry Chicken

Fried Rice

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Pineville to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Clover

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1903 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (195 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (999 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston