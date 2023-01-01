Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried rice in
Pineville
/
Pineville
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Pineville restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Lula Bánh Mì + Bakery
10400 Centrum Pkwy Ste A, Pineville
No reviews yet
#10 Fried Rice & Chicken Wings
$10.00
Fried rice, lightly battered chicken wings
More about Lula Bánh Mì + Bakery
Joy's Biryani N Kababs
212 N Polk St #101, Pineville
No reviews yet
Chicken Schezuan Fried Rice
$13.99
More about Joy's Biryani N Kababs
