Egg rolls in Pineville

The Garrison - The Garrision
314 Main St, Pineville
|NC Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, Braised Cabbage & Carrots, Carolina Vinegar BBQ Sauce
Lula Bánh Mì + Bakery
10400 Centrum Pkwy Ste A, Pineville
|#11 Rice with Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Jasmine rice, grilled pork, fried egg rolls, tomato, cucumber, sweet fish sauce
|Egg Rolls
|$5.00
Pork and vegetables. (Fried)
|#13 Vermicelli with Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Vermicelli noodle, grilled pork, egg roll, peanuts, fried shallot, pickled daikon and carrots, sweet chili fish sauce