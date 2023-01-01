Vermicelli in Pineville
Lula Bánh Mì + Bakery
10400 Centrum Pkwy Ste A, Pineville
|#13 Vermicelli with Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Vermicelli noodle, grilled pork, egg roll, peanuts, fried shallot, pickled daikon and carrots, sweet chili fish sauce
|#14 Vermicelli with Egg Rolls
|$11.00
Vermicelli noodle, egg roll, peanuts, fried shallot, pickled daikon and carrots, sweet chili fish sauce
|#15 Vermicelli with Lemongrass Tofu
|$10.00
Vermicelli noodle, lemongrass tofu, peanuts, fried shallot, pickled daikon and carrots, sweet chili fish sauce