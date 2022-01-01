Go
Toast

Pinewood

Your favorite staples, cocktails, and more! Alcohol purchases must accompany a food purchase. Valid 21+ ID required for any alcoholic purchase.

33 Peabody St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Club Sandwich$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
Tots Side$5.00
Grain Bowl$14.00
wild rice, chickpeas, charred broccoli, blistered tomatoes, pickled red onion & mustard seed, roasted garlic vinaigrette, onion-almond crumble
Chipotle Avocado$15.00
chipotle buttermilk dressing, avocado, grilled corn, cilantro, queso fresco, spiced pumpkin seeds
Cheeseburger$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
Turkey + Brie$15.00
cranberry chutney, arugula, mayo, multigrain bread
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
candied jalapeños, swiss cheese, spicy ranch sesame seed bun
Caesar$13.00
anchovy butter croutons, hard boiled egg, parmigiana-reggiano
Crispy Tots Appetizer$11.00
manchego, parsley, smoked paprika, aïoli
Cobb$13.00
bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled egg, chives, romaine, red wine vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

33 Peabody St

Nashville TN

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Southern Steak & Oyster

No reviews yet

About The Southern Steak & Oyster
Located in the heart of downtown Nashville’s burgeoning SoBro district, the Southern Steak & Oyster is a unique and animated eatery that offers an authentically southern adventure with a twist.

Headquarters Beercade Nashville

No reviews yet

Vintage arcade bar with craft beer, cocktails and great food!

The Hampton Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

4th & Peabody

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston