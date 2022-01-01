Go
Pinhouse CLT image

Pinhouse CLT

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2306 central avenue

charlotte, NC 28205

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

2306 central avenue, charlotte NC 28205

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

LuLus Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood #2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Serj (new)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Degenerate

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Legion Brewing

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pinhouse CLT

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston