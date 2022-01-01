Go
Pink FlaminGo To Go

farm-to-table meal delivery service and curbside pick-up. Please note: due to limited capacity, all food is prepared, packaged, and will be delivered cold.

17740 Woodward Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

32 oz Mac and Cheese (frz)$10.00
cheddar, muenster, and havarti. Can be baked from frozen. Contains wheat, eggs, dairy.
Winter Squash, Mushroom + Coconut Stew$12.50
local winter squash and oyster mushrooms, cooked with coconut milk, ginger, garlic and savory spices. V/GF.
Hibiscus Tea$4.00
unsweetened hibiscus tea brewed with cinnamon, ginger + lemongrass
Doenjang Jjigae$12.50
Winter squash, oyster mushrooms and onion in a savory broth flavored with doenjang (fermented Korean soybean paste). 1 quart. V/GF, contains soy.
Roast Turkey Dinner$40.00
free-range turkey roasted with butter and herbs, served with gravy and cranberry sauce. comes with a side of cornbread (contains wheat, eggs, dairy)
1 dozen eggs$4.00
free-range eggs
Detroit-grown mushrooms
mix of oyster mushrooms (white, yellow and/or pink) and chestnut mushrooms grown by Adamah Farms. Shiitakes will be included when available.
Quart of Vegan Chili (frz)$10.00
black beans and mayocoba beans, winter squash, roasted chilies, tomatoes, bell peppers. V/GF.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

17740 Woodward Ave

Detroit MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
