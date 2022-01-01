Go
Toast

Pink Rabbit

Come in and enjoy!

232 NW 12th ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kimchi Fried Rice$12.00
Fried Chicken$14.00
See full menu

Location

232 NW 12th ave

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greenleaf Juicing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grits n' Gravy

No reviews yet

It's nice to be nice!

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

No reviews yet

Hustling Viet food to the streets. Pho for the people.

Urban Creperie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Sweet and Savory Crepes made with local and organic ingredients.
Draft beer and wine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston