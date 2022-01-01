Pink Salt
Come experience the unique and varied cuisine of Peru, a fusion of many cultures and traditions including Incan, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, and African. Our lounge offers traditional Pisco Sour alongside many other refreshing cocktails all while sitting in the glow of our pink salt wall.
3321 W. McGraw St
3321 W. McGraw St
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
