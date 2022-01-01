Go
Pink Salt

Come experience the unique and varied cuisine of Peru, a fusion of many cultures and traditions including Incan, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, and African. Our lounge offers traditional Pisco Sour alongside many other refreshing cocktails all while sitting in the glow of our pink salt wall.

3321 W. McGraw St

Tallarines Huancaina con Lomo$32.00
Homemade pasta with our Huancaina sauce topped with juicy tenderloin, onions, tomato.
Pisco Sour$14.00
The national cocktail of Peru. A blend of Pisco, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, egg white, and bitters.
Chilcano$14.00
This refreshing, traditional Peruvian drink features Pisco, fresh lime juice, and ginger ale.
Chaufa Portobello$25.00
Chicharron de pescado$18.00
Our take on traditional Fish and Chips.
Blackberry Old Fashion$14.00
James Oliver Bourbon, blackberry simple syrup, bitters
Botanical Fizz$15.00
Nolet's Gin, Elderflower, fresh lemon, egg white, simple syrup
Suspiro de Limena$11.00
Dulce de leche mixed with lucuma, meringue, white port, and chicha reduction.
Pesto Risotto with Chicken$26.00
Roasted chicken served with pesto risotto, topped with sautéed cherry tomatoes, green beans, and red peppers with a touch of chimichurri sauce.
Chaufa de Chicharron$25.00
Peruvian-Chinese fried rice topped with fried pork belly.
Seattle WA

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Mondello Ristorante Italiano

Mondello Italian Restaurant is a hidden restaurant bistro gem in the Seattle neighborhood of Magnolia, offering some of the best, most authentic Italian in Seattle.

Red Mill Burgers

Come in and enjoy!

The Old Stove Ship Canal

Brewery and Taproom

Mean Sandwich

Brother owned, bare-bones counter in Ballard delivering something rare: sandwich combinations that feel truly new or unexpected, not just an ever-more-outrageous pileup of various meats. - Seattle Met

