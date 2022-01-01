Go
Toast

Pink Bellies

PLEASE WAIT FOR A TEXT MESSAGE CONFIRMING THAT YOUR ORDER IS READY BEFORE PICKING UP.
WAIT AND DUE TIMES ARE A BEST ESTIMATE, ESPECIALLY DURING PEAK HOURS.

595 king st ste 1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sui Cao Dumplings$10.00
Four local shrimp dumplings made of pork, jicama, oyster sauce, cilantro topped with scallions, chives, smoked dumpling sauce, and chili oil
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
Hot & Spicy Beef Noodles$19.00
Mafalda Noodles, Chili Oil, Oyster Sauce, Bean Sprouts, Scallions
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
Animal Style Burger$15.00
Milk Bun, Double 4 Oz Patty, Double Cheese, LTOP, Sauce
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
Garlic KFC Wings$16.00
Sweet Soy Glaze, Blue Cheese, Pickled Daikon, Scallions, Chives
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
Tofu Garlic Noodles$16.00
Egg Noodles, Parm, Tofu & Oyster Mushrooms, Pickled Red Onions, Sriracha
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
OG Garlic Noodles$16.00
Egg Noodles, Parm, Pulled Pork, Pickled Red Onions, Sriracha
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
Spicy Lamb Dumplings$11.00
Chili Bamboo, Cilantro, Smoked Dumpling Sauce, Chili Oil
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
Fish Sauce Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts, Nuoc Cham
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
Chopsticks$0.15
Official Pink Bellies Chopsticks! Please request your chopsticks needs here
Bun Cha Gio$18.00
Vermicelli Rice Noodle Salad, Greens, Herbs, Grilled Pork Meatballs, Nuoc Cham, Local Shrimp Pork & Taro Eggrolls, Peanuts, Fried Shallots, Scallion Oil. Quintessential Vietnamese Dish
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
See full menu

Location

595 king st ste 1

charleston SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D'Allesandro's Pizza

No reviews yet

We keep it simple. Our philosophy: If the pizza is good, and the beer is cold, people will come. We value our customers, we value quality ingredients, and we believe in delivering great pizza. Our mission is to produce gourmet pizza at affordable prices.

The Press

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Bad Breakfast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cutty's Bar

No reviews yet

Meow!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston