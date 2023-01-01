Pinky & Clyde's Arcade Bar - 1044 E. Montague Ave. Ste. 101
Open today 4:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
1044 E. Montague Ave. Ste. 101, North Charleston SC 29405
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dig in the Park - Park Circle - 1049 East Montague Avenue
No Reviews
1049 East Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant
EVO - 1075 East Montague Avenue
No Reviews
1075 East Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Charleston
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant