Pinky's Westside Grill

Low brow eats and drinks, for Carnivores to Vegans.

1600 W Morehead St

Popular Items

Pimp'n Fries$8.95
World famous pimento cheese melted over waffle fries
Waffle Fries$3.25
White Trash Burger$10.95
5oz beef patty, topped with provolone cheese, fried pickles, onion straws, and spicy ranch
Beef Burger
Popcorn Chicken$11.50
White meat chicken bites breaded and fried served with waffle fries
Crab Puppies$8.95
Claw crab meat folded into a dozen fried hush puppies and served with tartar sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.75
Served fried or grilled, tossed in buffalo sauce, spicy ranch, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla
Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
Served with honey mustard
Banana Pudding$4.95
Greg's Mawmaw's Recipe, a True Southern Classic.
Extra Dressing$1.25
Location

1600 W Morehead St

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
