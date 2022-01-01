Go
Pinocchio's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1449 N Lake Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (3907 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Cheese$14.99
Create Your Own !!
Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
breaded and fried mozzarella
10" Cheese$8.99
Create your Own
16 Pcs. Wings$17.99
served with fries
FAMILY SPECIAL$25.99
Large Pizza one topping spaghetti salad and garlic bread
14" Cheese$12.99
Create Your Own
18" Cheese$16.99
Create Your Own !!
8 Pcs. Wings$11.49
served with fries
Fettuccini Chicken A La Carte$13.99
fettuccine with Alfredo sauce chicken sun-dried tomatoes and broccoli
Large Minestrone$4.75
vegetable pasta soup
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1449 N Lake Ave

Pasadena CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
