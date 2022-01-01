Go
Banner pic

Pino's Sicilian Pizzeria

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1991 O'Donnell Road, Suite 121

Williamsburg, IA 52361

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm

Location

1991 O'Donnell Road, Suite 121, Williamsburg IA 52361

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Ox Yoke Inn, Inc.

No reviews yet

You Hungry? An Amana Colonies Tradition Since 1940.

Back Berner Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cedar Ridge Vineyards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lincoln Cafe

No reviews yet

A family restaurant serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner. Homemade soups, and daily specials.

Pino's Sicilian Pizzeria

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston