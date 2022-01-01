Go
The Pint Haus

1505 11th Street

Popular Items

Wonton Cheese Sticks$7.99
Grand Cru filled wonton, fried golden brown served with a side of marinara (Quantity: 6)
Bretzel$5.99
Authentic German soft pretzel bites served with our beer cheese dipping sauce (Quantity: 12)
The Southern Charmer$12.99
Fresh double beef patty, with fried onions, fried pickle, beer cheese and BBQ sauce on a Pretzel bun.
Southern Fried Pickles$5.99
Sliced dill pickles, spicy battered and fried to golden brown served with ranch sauce.
The Deluxe Chicken$12.99
Hand breaded chicken breast with mayo, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese served on a brioche bun.
The Buffalo Chicken$12.99
Spicy hand-breaded chicken breast with buffalo sauce, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese served on brioche bun.
Angry Orchard$3.50
The Fire Haus$12.99
Fresh double beef patty with lettuce, onions, top with grilled jalapenos, layered with Ghost Pepper Jack cheese and Kentucky Bourbon Glaze served on Brioche bun.
*All burgers available in single smashed for $1.00 less
The Traditional$12.99
Fresh double beef patty, layered with American Cheese, topped with lettuce, pickles, onions, mayo served on Brioche bun
Hoosier Tots$7.99
Potato tots covered with lettuce, bacon, tomatoes and ranch
Location

1505 11th Street

Tell City IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
