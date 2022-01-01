Go
Pinthouse Pizza

Handcrafted beer and pizza!

PIZZA

4729 BURNET ROAD • $$

Avg 4 (1076 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Sauce
Beer Mates$5.00
House made garlic bread covered in butter and cheese with choice of dipping sauce.
Pepperoni and Basil
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil, and house cheese blend.
Pizza Roll$2.75
Roll with house cheese blend, garlic, and pepperoni with choice of dipping sauce.
Cheese Pizza
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend.
Cannonball
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and house cheese blend.
Build Your Own
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend. Make it your own design by choosing from the available toppings.
Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing, and croutons.
The Works
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, green bell pepper, red onion, garlic, mushrooms, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, and house cheese blend.
Ooh La La
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, house cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, baby arugula, spicy local honey, peppadew peppers, Parmesan cheese.
4729 BURNET ROAD

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Founded in 2012, Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar is located in the Rosedale area of midtown Austin. The neighborhood trattoria captures the warm, comforting, every-day flavors of Italian cuisine in its diverse menu. Dishes range from traditional Italian antipasti to hand-tossed pizzas, salads, fresh pasta, seasonal entrees, and scratch desserts made in-house.
A clean, inviting design by architect Robert Smith incorporates rich colors & fabrics and a large mirrored wall in the style of aperitivo bars found throughout the major cities of northern Italy (Venice, Milan, Turin).
Specially commissioned pop art adorns the walls along with an angelic mural on the ceiling by local artist Federico Archuleta. At the center - a long, lively bar featuring boutique family owned & estate-grown wines from Italy and around the world, craft cocktails, beers on draught, and fair-trade Italian roast espresso drinks. Outside on the expansive patio guests can dine al fresco for happy hour.

Naomi Seifter (Picnik | Founder) opened our first Picnik location in Austin, TX in 2013 out of a 150 sq. ft. food trailer. Her mission was to create a restaurant that showed her guests that eating better-for-you foods can be a fun, exciting and flavorful experience. She was motivated to open Picnik because accessibility to readily available gluten-free options was nearly impossible to come by and she wanted to “shift the paradigm of food everywhere.” Her menu was focused on better-for-you comfort foods, paleo-inspired recipes and her specialty butter coffee menu. Due to the positive response of the local community, she opened the Burnet Rd. restaurant location in 2016 as a farm-to-table concept with offerings for coffee hour, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

