Pinthouse Pizza

Handcrafted Beer and Pizza!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

4236 S. Lamar Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)

Popular Items

Ooh La La
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, house cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, baby arugula, spicy local honey, peppadew peppers, Parmesan cheese.
Pizza Roll$2.75
Roll with house cheese blend, garlic, and pepperoni with choice of dipping sauce.
Pepperoni and Basil
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil, and house cheese blend.
Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing, and croutons.
Honey Pear
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, extra virgin olive oil, house cheese blend, sliced pear, caramelized onions, blue cheese, prosciutto, basil, local honey.
Build Your Own
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend. Make it your own design by choosing from the available toppings.
Side Sauce
Cannonball
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and house cheese blend.
Beer Mates$5.00
House made garlic bread covered in butter and cheese with choice of dipping sauce.
The Works
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, green bell pepper, red onion, garlic, mushrooms, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, and house cheese blend.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4236 S. Lamar Blvd.

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

