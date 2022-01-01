Brooklyn Farm

Go
128 Montague Street

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken with Five Seeds (P)$17.00
crispy chicken wok-tossed with walnut, almond, peanut, pumpkin seeds and cashews in fresh chili paste with fresh local green
Crab Rangoon$9.00
fried crispy wonton filled with cream cheese, scallion, Osaki imitation crab served with sweet chili sauce
Pad Thai (P)$15.00
sautéed rice noodle with tamarind sauce, smoked tofu, scallion, fresh farm egg and peanut
Fresh Roll (V)$12.00
rice paper wrap with fresh seasonal vegetable, tofu and rice noodle served with tamarind sauce
Location

128 Montague Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
