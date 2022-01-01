Go
Toast

Pinto/ Nacho Spot

Southwestern eatery with a focus of food in and around Arizona.
BYOS Bring your own spirit - full mocktail and mixer menu

24 E Glenside Ave • $$

Avg 5 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Gringa Tacos$9.00
2 flour tortillas grilled and filled with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and crema
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Cheese quesadilla served w chips and salsa
Pinto Burro$10.00
flour tortilla with beans, cheese, avocado, tomatoes. Served with chips, escabeche, and crema.
you can add a protein
Guacamole$12.00
House guacamole with tortilla chips
Taquitos$9.00
3 rolled tacos. Choice of either meat (A mix of chorizo, chicken, potato and spinach) or veggie (A mix of mushroom, potato, and spinach) wrapped in corn tortillas and fried.
topped with chile de arbol sauce, crema, lettuce, tomato, and cotija
Red Chicken Tamale$9.00
Homemade masa corn dough steamed in a corn husk. Stuffed with pulled red chicken. Choice of sauce.
Spot Nachos
chips, cheese, pinto beans, fried onions, fried jalapenos, diced tomatoes, queso, cotija cheese, cilantro., escabeche. Served with crema and house hot sauce.
Baja Fish Tacos$12.50
Cornmeal crusted cod with cabbage, cilantro, pickled red onions and chipotle crema. Served on flour tortillas
(2)
Highway Burro$15.00
flour tortilla with beans, cheese, avocado, tomatoes, and green chile pork. Topped with bacon corn sauce and scallions. Served with chips, escabeche, and crema.
The Pork Highway Nachos$14.00
Chips, cheese, green chile pork, bacon corn sauce, bacon crumbles, scallions, with escabeche, crema, house hot sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

24 E Glenside Ave

Glenside PA

Sunday12:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Small local family friendly pub. Serving fresh made to order food. Complemented with local craft beers. Check out our monthly calendar for live Music, Quizzo and other fun weekly things we have going on.

The Ways Restaurant and Brewery

No reviews yet

From Scratch Kitchen and Brewery, specializing in Smoked Meats, with a significant selection of Vegetarian options

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Village Deli Online Ordering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston