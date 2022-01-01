Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Authentic and modern Thai dishes
Sushi Bar
Currently open for dine in, take-out & delivery
408 Broadway East
Popular Items
Location
408 Broadway East
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station
Come in and enjoy!
Captain Blacks
Two big Patios, one small kitchen and a well stocked bar overlooking the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Captian Blacks is resident within a 100 year old historical building and known to be a grunge era party house. We serve comfort food and seasonal cocktails. Shots and beers are always available year round. Come on in and enjoy.
Fat Tomato Seattle
Come in and enjoy!
STAR Fusion and Bar
Star is a family run Asian fusion restaurant. We draw our inspiration from the bold flavors in Asian cuisines, showcasing the best dishes from Japan to Mongolia and everywhere in between. Order our food and experience the diversity of spices, sauces, and herbs
in our
Asian Fusion dishes!