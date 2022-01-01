Go
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

Authentic and modern Thai dishes
Sushi Bar
Currently open for dine in, take-out & delivery

408 Broadway East

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Japanese Gyoza$9.50
Pan-fried chicken & vegetables dumplings, served with vinaigrette soy sauce.
(6 pieces)
Crab Rangoon$9.50
Imitation crab meat, cream cheese, celery wrapped in wonton wrapper, served with sweet & sour sauce.
(6 pieces)
Evergreen Roll$10.50
Fresh Spring Roll. Rice paper wrapped around organic garden salad, fresh herbs, lemongrass tofu, vermicelli noodles, served with sweet dipping sauce.
Panang Curry$14.00
Bell peppers, lime leaves, peanuts cooked with coconut milk. Gluten Free
Pad See Eiw$14.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, carrots, broccoli in sweet soy sauce.
Pad Khee Mao$14.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, jalapeno, green beans, onions, carrots, tomatoes, basil leaves
(L1) Pad Thai$10.50
Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, egg, green onions and ground peanuts. Served with rice and salad. Gluten Free
Miso Soup$3.00
Soybean-based soup with tofu, seaweed, green onion. Gluten Free
Avocado$5.00
Gluten Free
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, green onions, ground peanuts. Gluten Free
Location

408 Broadway East

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
