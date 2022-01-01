Go
Pints&Union

114 East Market

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Sando$14.00
Brined chicken thighs, house hot sauce, pickles, mayo, & shrettuce
Korma$15.00
Your choice of chicken, rose veal, haddock, paneer, or seasonal vegetables w/ housemade korma sauce (mild coconut curry w/ tumeric, shrimp paste, & warming spices) served over a bed of Jeera rice w/ naan & assorted chutneys.
Pescetarian (depending on protein choice), Gluten-free.
Frites & Aioli$10.00
Double order of hand-cut fries with 3 rotating house-made aiolis
Double Smash Burger$14.50
2 steamed smash burger patties, onions, American cheese, Union sauce, pickles, & shrettuce.
Hummus & Naan Basket$10.00
Housemade hummus w/ a Tandoori drizzle served w/ raita, cold onion chutney, & Leaven Bakery toasted naan. VEGETARIAN
Tikka Masala$15.00
Your choice of chicken, rose veal, haddock, paneer, or seasonal vegetables w/ housemade tikka sauce (mild tomato and dairy curry) served over a bed of Jeera rice w/ naan & assorted chutneys.
Vegetarian (depending on protein choice), Gluten-free.
Fish and Chips$17.00
8 oz London Pride Active Yeast battered fried haddock over house frites w/ slaw, lemon dill, tartar sauce, & curry catsup
Vindaloo$15.00
Your choice of chicken, rose veal, haddock, paneer, or seasonal vegetables w/ housemade vindaloo sauce (spicy caramelized onion curry w/ Kashmiri chilies, ginger, & lentils) served over a bed of Jeera rice w/ naan & assorted chutneys.
Vegan (depending on protein choice), Gluten-free.
Union Smash Burger$10.50
Steamed smash burger, onions, American cheese, Union sauce, pickles, & shrettuce. Sub impossible meat for +$2
Saag$15.00
Your choice of chicken, rose veal, haddock, paneer, or seasonal vegetables w/ housemade saag sauce (spinach and mustard green curry w/ yogurt) served over a bed of Jeera rice w/ naan & assorted chutneys.
Vegetarian (depending on protein choice), Gluten-free, Can be vegan w/o yogurt
Location

114 East Market

New Albany IN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
