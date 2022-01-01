Go
Pints Sports Bar features gourmet burgers, sandwiches and salads along with an array of appetizers, including wings, nachos, and cheese curds. Choose from 20 varieties of draft beers comprised of “Always on Tap” beers and a selection of “Rotating” craft brews. We also offer a number of ciders, along with a full liquor bar and a variety of wines served by the glass or bottle. You will surely have a good time at Pints Elmhurst! Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

112 S York St • $$

Avg 4.2 (605 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings-Bone In Traditional$13.00
choice of buffalo, bbq, honey sririacha sauce served with celery + carrots, choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Legends Chicken$15.00
Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, avocado, roasted red pepper aioli, pretzel bun
Cheese Curds$10.00
served with srirach ranch dip
Badger$15.00
Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion strings, bbq sauce, pretzel bun
Pints Classic$12.00
Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
Pot Roast Nachos$15.00
pot roast, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, sour cream, scallion
KIDS Chicken Fingers$8.00
Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, shredded cheddar + jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, bbq drizzle, cilantro ranch
Wings BONELESS$13.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast coated in your choice of buffalo, bbq, or honey sriracha sauce (8 pieces). Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
Baked Petzels$10.00
Three salted baked pretzels served with our homemade cheese sauce.
112 S York St

Elmhurst IL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
