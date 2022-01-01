Pints N Pies

Go
🍦Delicous homemade dairy-free ice cream sold in pints, pies, cakes & logs in a variety of delicious flavors!
⭐️Star-K kosher & yoshon
🍨We cater, too!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

2083 Coney Island Ave, Lower Level • $$

Popular Items

Mint Oreo Pie$25.00
Oreo/Lotus/Peanut Butter$50.00
Strawberry shortcake Premium Pie$32.00
Fruity Pebbles Pie$25.00
Ferraro Rocher$32.00
S'mores Pie$25.00
Dairy-Free S'mores ice cream in graham pie crust
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2083 Coney Island Ave, Lower Level

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
