Pints N Pies
🍦Delicous homemade dairy-free ice cream sold in pints, pies, cakes & logs in a variety of delicious flavors!
⭐️Star-K kosher & yoshon
🍨We cater, too!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
2083 Coney Island Ave, Lower Level • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2083 Coney Island Ave, Lower Level
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
My Grill Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Aksaray Turkish Cafe & Restaurant
Come enjoy out various homemade specials, gyro platters, kebabs, and authentic Turkish desserts
A family establishment since 1998
Open 24/7
Mondo Wood Fired Pizza - Brooklyn
Kosher Wood Fired Pizza and Italian cuisine restaurant!
Orchidea Pizza / Juice Bar
Orchidea Pizza / Juice Bar is an express version of our Main Orchidea Restaurant in Boro Park.
Lately there have been a high demand for "Healthy and Gourmet food" so we've decided to accommodate our customers.