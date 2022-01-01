Go
Pintxo Pincho Tapas Bar

THE MOST AUTHENTIC TAPAS BAR IN NEW ENGLAND!
We offer traditional Spanish Paellas, Tapas, Pintxos, and more.

TAPAS

385 Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Empanadillas de Pollo$9.00
4 Organic Chicken Turnovers.
Entraña a Ia Parilla$19.00
1/2 lb. skirt marinated and grilled with parsley oil.
Pincho de Tortilla$5.00
Traditional Spanish Omelet made with caramelized onions and potatoes.
2 Empanadas de Carne$10.00
2 Halal beef turnovers.
Pollo al Ajillo$10.00
Free-range Chicken Sautéed with Garlic.
4 Croquetas de Jamón Iberico$8.00
4 Jamon Iberico croquettes.
Empanadillas de Verdura$8.00
4 Zucchini, spinach & cheese Turnovers.
Patatas Bravas$9.00
Fry potatoes with creamy Spicy Brava sauce.
Pan con Tomate$6.00
Toasted Bread with garlic, Olive oil & tomato.
4 Croquetas De Chorizo$8.00
4 Creamy Chorizo Croquettes.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

385 Main St

Woburn MA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
