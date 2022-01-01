Go
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

2553 Pacific Coast Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FRENCH ONION SOUP$11.00
Homemade French Onion Soup
PROSCIUTTO$15.00
Baguette
Prosciutto
Fresh Mozzarella
Tomato
Arugula
Fresh Basil
Olive Oil
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.00
PARISIAN$12.00
Baguette
French Ham
French Butter
CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Croissant or Baguettine
Homemade Chicken Salad (Chicken, Celery, Cranberries, Toasted Quinoa, Mayo)
Arugula
CROISSANT$4.00
TURKEY$14.00
Arugula, tomato, cranberries aïoli, avocado, turkey slice, swiss cheese
LATTE$3.95
Baguette$3.60
CLUB$14.00
Baguette
Chicken
Bacon Strip
Tomato
Arugula
Dijon Vinaigrette
Location

2553 Pacific Coast Highway

Torrance CA

Sunday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

