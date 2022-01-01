Go
Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine

Voted 2018 "Best Peruvian Restaurant in DMV"

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

762 Walker Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (785 reviews)

Popular Items

Peruvian Bites$11.00
Fried wontons filled with "Aji de
Gallina" served with Pio-Pio Sauce
1/2 Chicken$13.00
1/2 Chicken with 2 Sides
Green Sauce
Extra Green Sauce
Chicken Burrito Bowl$10.00
Chicken bowl with cilantro lime rice, black beans topped with pico de gallo, corn, fajita veggies, cheese & sour cream. Add Guacamole.
Ceviche CLASSICO
Fish Ceviche
Yuca$2.00
1/4 Chicken$10.00
1/4 Chicken with 2 Sides
Lomo Saltado
Stir-Fry served with rice & fries
Rocoto Shrimp$15.00
Fried shrimp tossed in sweet & spicy
Rocoto sauce
Whole Chicken + 4 sides$30.00
1 Whole Chicken with 4 Sides
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

762 Walker Rd

Great Falls VA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

