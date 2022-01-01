Go
Toast

Piola

In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.

1250 S Miami Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pizza Kit$15.00
Do your own pizza at home!
The pizza kit contains: 2 Piola pizza doughs, 16oz of Mozzarella, 8oz of tomato sauce, basil and oregano.
Spaghetti Crudaiola$14.00
Tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte and fresh basil.
Diavola$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and picy salami.
Gnocchi Pompei$17.00
Tomato sauce and basil.
Zywiec IPA (16,9oz)$7.00
Margherita$11.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil.
Ravioli Cortina$17.00
Beef stuffed ravioli, cream, sautéed mushrooms, Parmesan cheese and parsley.
Honolulu$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
Capricciosa$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, sautéed mushrooms and artichokes.
See full menu

Location

1250 S Miami Ave

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pura Vida

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Candela Gastro Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crazy About You

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pilo's Street Tacos

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Street Tacos throughout Miami!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston