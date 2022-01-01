Go
Piola

Original Italian Pizza and Pastas

1950 NW 87th Ave

Popular Items

Margharita NO BASIL$13.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Margherita$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil.
Rio De Janeiro$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oven baked pulled chicken breast, catupiry cheese and a dash of parsley.
Diavola$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and spicy salami.
Caesar$11.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, shaved Grana Padano and homemade croutons.
Penne Rosate$18.00
Smoked salmon, tomato sauce, cream, parsley.
Capricciosa$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, sautéed mushrooms and artichokes.
Moderna$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, fresh arugula and shaved parmesan cheese.
Ravioli Cortina$18.00
Beff stuffed ravioli, cream, sautéed mushrooms, parmesan cheese and parsley.
Canareggio$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte, burrata, prosciutto crudo, fresh basil and orange oil.
1950 NW 87th Ave

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
