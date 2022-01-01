Go
In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.

Popular Items

Margherita /$11.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil.
Spaghetti Crudaiola /$14.00
Tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella fior di latte, fresh basil.
Location

1703 E Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 am
