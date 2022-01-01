Go
In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.

4961 Sheridan Street

Popular Items

Aristotele$13.00
Arugula, goat cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, Kalamata pitted olives*, cucumbers and olive oil.
Piola’s Meatballs$11.00
Homemade beef and pork slow cooked in San Marzano sauce in San Marzano tomato sauce, served with focaccia sticks.
Malamocco$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sautéed broccolini and Italian sausage.
Pappardelle Bolognese$16.00
Tomato meat sauce.
Carbonara$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oven-baked egg, bacon, and grated parmesan cheese.
Cauliflower$14.00
Light tomato sauce, mozzarella, cauliflower, four cheese sauce and bacon
Margherita$10.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil.
Diavola$12.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and spicy salami.
Capricciosa$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, sautéed mushrooms, and marinated artichokes.
Meat Lover’s$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, sausage, spicy salami and bacon.
Location

4961 Sheridan Street

Hollywood FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
