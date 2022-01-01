Go
Consumer pic

Pioneer Tacos & Tequila

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1028 1st ave s.

SEATTLE, WA 98134

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1028 1st ave s., SEATTLE WA 98134

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Blazing Bagels - SODO

No reviews yet

Now Go Eat A Bagel!

Elysian Brewing

No reviews yet

We're back, baby!
Elysian Brewing opened it's doors in 1996 when bold art and music defined Seattle. We carry that same spirit in the way we brew our beer. It's about taking chances, learning from our missteps, and changing perceptions.
We serve as a proud partner to organizations such as Bailey-Boushay House, Fred Hutch, and Seattle Pride to name a few.

Third Culture Coffee

No reviews yet

Eclectic coffee shop.

Evergreens

No reviews yet

Shelf pickup only. Order cut-off at 10:00am for noon pickup.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Pioneer Tacos & Tequila

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston