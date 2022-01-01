Piper's Burger
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ
2323 N. Shepherd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2323 N. Shepherd
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Katz's - Heights
Katz's Never Kloses!
Tikilas
Come in and enjoy!
Johnny's Gold Brick
Your friendly neighborhood cocktail bar.
Heights Asian Cafe
Come in and enjoy!