Go
Toast

Piper's Burger

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ

2323 N. Shepherd • $$

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2323 N. Shepherd

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Katz's - Heights

No reviews yet

Katz's Never Kloses!

Tikilas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Johnny's Gold Brick

No reviews yet

Your friendly neighborhood cocktail bar.

Heights Asian Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston