Piquant

Chef crafted, chef driven, chef inspired. Authentic epicurean cuisine. Every item. Every dish. Every day. The right way! Individually prepared with passion, care, culinary expertise and refinement for your dining pleasure.
1633 West Snow Ave

Popular Items

Moules et Frites$14.00
Steamed & sauteed mussels with leeks, white wine & cream. Finished with Pernod, garlic, butter & lemon. Served with pommes Frites
Croquettes de Jambon$10.00
Ham croquettes, roasted red pepper aioli
Granola$10.00
Handcrafted granola, triple-strained Greek yogurt, honey, seasoned fruit.
Bread Basket
Assorted hand-crafted bread
Petit Salad$5.00
Heirloom greens, feta, fresh cucumbers, toasted croutons, grape tomatoes, orange blossom vinaigrette
Veggie Omelet$10.00
Locally grown vegetables: roasted zucchini, red pepper, tomato, eggplant & leeks. Aged Gruyere
Location

Tampa FL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
