Piqueos

830 Cortland Ave.

Popular Items

Tequenos$13.00
crispy wontons stuffed with oaxaca cheese, avocado, and tamarind sauce
Pork Adodo$22.00
Snake River pork shoulder slowly braised in Cusquena-aji panca base, served mashed sweet potato
Platano Frito$8.00
Empanada de Mushrooms$13.00
Aji de Gallina$21.00
Peruvian chicken stew in aji-amarillo base, served with jasmine rice and egg
Cebiche de Pescado$19.00
fresh fish in lime juice, aji, rocoto, and leche de tigre
Quinoa Salad$12.00
mixed field greens, tomato, Andean corn, queso fresco, and lime-passion fruit vinaigrette
Lomo Saltado$23.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce, and fries
Ahi Tuna Tartare$19.00
Ahí tuna, Nikkei sauce, lime, avocado, Andean chips, tiradito sauce
Empanada de Chicken$13.00
Location

San Francisco CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
