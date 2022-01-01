Go
Pirate's Bone Burgers

Come in and enjoy!

2000 Main St

Popular Items

Fry$4.00
House cut french fries, potato starch for crispiness, kosher salt.
"Chicken" Nuggz$9.00
6 Piece "chicken" nuggets 2 side sauces of your choice
Classic Burger$11.00
House seasoned Impossible meat patty, aioli, leafy greens, house pickles and secret house sauce
Strawberry Milkshake$7.00
Oreo Milkshake$7.00
Black Bean$11.00
Spicy. House black bean patty, avocado spread, grilled yellow pepper, chipotle aioli, greens.
Chipotle Classic$12.00
House seasoned patty, chipotle aioli, leafy greens and house pickles
Beet Burger$11.00
Grilled beet patty, avocado spread, pickled cabbage with sesame seeds, house aioli, greens.
Double Cheese Burger$14.00
Two House seasoned Impossible meat patty with American cheese in the middle, aioli, leafy greens, house pickles and secret house sauce
Breakfast Burger$13.00
Classic patty, American cheese, crispy hash-brown, aioli, leafy greens
Kansas City MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
