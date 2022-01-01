Pirate's Bone Burgers
Feeding More Plants to More People!
3731 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
3731 Main Street
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chewology {Gyoza Bar}
{Taiwanese Street Food} Feast on a carefully curated selection of {small bite plates} inspired by the nostalgia of our food memories in Taiwan and the thrill of our travels abroad.
Canary KC
Canary is home to expertly crafted cocktails and modern American cuisine. We're not just a destination, we're a place for all to call home.
Boogies Midtown Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Aladdin Cafe
Come in and enjoy!!
Great food, great service