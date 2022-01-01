Go
Pirate's Bone Burgers

Feeding More Plants to More People!

3731 Main Street

Popular Items

Nuggz$9.00
Cajun Fries$6.00
Oreo Milkshake$7.00
Made w/ Oat & Almond Milk
"I Can't Believe It's Not Beef" Classic Burger$11.00
House seasoned Impossible meat patty, aioli, leafy greens, tomato, house pickles and secret house sauce
Double Cheese Burger$14.00
Two House seasoned Impossible meat patty with American cheese in the middle, aioli, leafy greens, house pickles, Tomato and secret house sauce
Egg, Sausage & Cheese$7.00
French Fries$5.00
Chipotle Classic$12.00
House seasoned patty, chipotle aioli, leafy greens and house pickles
Strawberry Milkshake$7.00
Made w/ Oat & Almond Milk
Hashbrown on Side$2.00
Location

Kansas City MO

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
