Pirates Convenience Store, Pub & Grill

Enjoy the view of the lake while having your favorite beverage and lunch or dinner.

28298 Angostura Road

28298 Angostura Road

Hot Springs SD

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Inferno @ The Beach

Located at Angostura Beach Inferno @ the Beach has all of your food and drink needs to enjoy a full day at the lake. Featuring Pizza, Chicken Strips, Salads and Sandwiches along with fountain drinks and Adult beverages from a full service bar.

