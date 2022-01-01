PIRATES COVE PUB & GRILL
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW
Ocean Shores, WA 98569
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
798 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores WA 98569
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bennett’s Fish Shack OCEAN SHORES, WA
Fish Shack Fresh
Visit us in
Ocean Shores, WA
or
Westport, WA
Bennett's Fish Shack-WESTPORT, WA
Fish Shack Fresh!
2 Locations!
WESTPORT, WA
OR
OCEAN SHORES, WA
Koko's Restaurant Seabrook
Come in and enjoy!
Brunch 101
Local. Social. Fresh.
Come in and enjoy!