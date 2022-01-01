Pirate's Cove
Come in and enjoy!
1401 Coshocton Rd
Popular Items
Location
1401 Coshocton Rd
Mount Vernon OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fiesta Sol
Come on in and enjoy!
Mazza's
Mazza's Restaurant was established in Mount Vernon, Ohio in 1939. Our menu offers a fresh homemade spin on old classics and original family recipes with a new twist on Italian/American themed comfort food.
Mazza's revives an inviting, friendly atmosphere featuring a new bar/lounge, dining room and banquet room.
With a legacy deeply rooted in service, hospitality, and giving back, we are committed to delivering the best experience to every guest, every day.
Come join us!
Round Hill Dairy
"There is a difference in Ice Cream"
Carpalleys
Come in and enjoy!