Pirogue Grille
Attainable elegance in downtown Bismarck. Pirogue Grille is known for it's creative cuisine, caring staff and cleanliness.
GRILL • STEAKS
121 N 4th St • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
121 N 4th St
Bismarck ND
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Toasted Frog - Bismarck
Come in and enjoy!
The CraftCade
Dude! It’s THE PLACE for dining, drinks & nostalgic fun in downtown Bismarck… A bitchin‘ bar & restaurant with totally-BOMB NY-style pizza, unique salads & sandwiches, retro games, craft beer & a full bar!
Tap-In Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Peacock Alley
ND oldest restaurant and bar.
We specialize in beef and martinis.
Our basement bar specializes in bourbons and whiskeys and has black jack tables and Etab machines.